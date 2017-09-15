Thorold Athletics take one-year leave from ACH

It really wasn’t the news Allan Cup Hockey commissioner Brent Ladds wanted to make.

On Friday, ACH announced that the Thorold Athletics have applied for a one-year leave of absence.

“Citing player challenges, the team expressed their profound disappointment at such a late withdrawal, countered with an earnest promise to regroup and reorganize for the 2018-19 season,” a press release from the league said. “In an effort to ensure that their remaining players still had an opportunity to participate in the league for the upcoming season, the league conducted a draft of eligible players, in the reverse order of finish of last season’s regular league standings.”

With 23 players available, the Brantford Blast added Daniel Bartek, Ryan Cirillo, John Falzoi, Blake Kerling, and Zak McQuade to its lineup.