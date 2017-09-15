Le'Veon Bell gets top billing in AP running back rankings

"He has the track record and dual-threat athleticism that makes him capable of taking over games, and topping this list," wrote the AP's Dennis Waszak Jr., who's based in New York.

Bell has twice been suspended by the NFL for violating the drug policy, for a total of five games lost. He was absent three times as a rookie in 2013 because of an injury to his right foot, and he missed the last eight games in 2015 because of ligament damage in his right knee.

"Imagine what he could do if he stays on the field all season," said the AP's Denver-based Arnie Stapleton, who gave Bell a second-place vote behind Elliott.

With more time, Elliott could easily become the consensus favourite. With 1,631 yards for the Cowboys in 2016, he was just the fifth rookie to win the rushing title since the AFL and NFL merged in 1970. Elliott totalled 1,994 yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns in 15 games.

"Could hold the top spot for years and years," wrote the AP's Howard Fendrich, who's based in Washington.

Johnson, who will miss most of the season after dislocating his left wrist in the opener, could have held the top spot had he not been hurt.

"He's so good the Cardinals may not win a game without him," said the AP's Rob Maaddi, based in Philadelphia.

While the top six running backs clearly emerged from the voting, the panel produced a wide range of candidates for the final spots in filling out the rest of the ballot. Miami's Jay Ajayi and Kansas City's Kareem Hunt also received strong consideration.

Fournette led a strong rookie class featuring Hunt, Minnesota's Dalvin Cook and Carolina's Christian McCaffrey. Lofton ranked Fournette, the fourth overall pick in the draft out of LSU who rushed for 100 yards in his debut with the Jaguars, third behind Elliott and Bell.

"Hands are much better than anyone thought," Lofton wrote.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Dave Campbell, The Associated Press