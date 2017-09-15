No. 10 Wisconsin to face struggling BYU offence

PROVO, Utah — Wisconsin hasn't been tested so far this season, and this week could be more of the same when the No. 10 Badgers face a BYU team with a meagreoffence.

The Cougars rank 125th in total offence and may be without starting quarterback Tanner Mangum.

BYU coaches declined to answer questions about Mangum's health or if he practiced. Neither he nor backup Beau Hoge was available to the media this week.

"I can't say anything right now," BYU offensive co-ordinator Ty Detmer said. "We'll just kind of see what happens come Saturday."

The Badgers rank No. 19 in the nation in scoring defence, allowing 24 points so far. They are 19-3 under coach Paul Chryst when allowing 20 points or less. BYU has allowed 46 points and scored just 13 combined points in two games, including a shutout by No. 12 LSU. The Cougars were held to -5 rushing yards against the Tigers and failed to cross midfield. They also lost 19-13 to Utah.

Detmer said there wouldn't be a change in the offensive scheme under a different quarterback, but they always tailor things to the strengths of players on the field. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Hoge is considered more mobile than Mangum, who's a traditional pocket passer.

"They run a real similar offence to what we run here," Wisconsin defensive end Alec James said. "Going against our offence in camp has helped us. We'll be ready for them. They do a great job with what they run and we'll just have to be ready for them."

Other things to watch when BYU hosts Wisconsin:

ON THE RUN: Freshman running back Jonathan Taylor has had quite the start to his college career, including 223 yards and three scores on 26 carries last week against Florida Atlantic. He boasts the kind of power, speed and big-play potential that the Badgers haven't had in the backfield in a few seasons. Now he'll be playing in his first college road game. It's also unclear whether Wisconsin will have sophomore Bradrick Shaw back after he missed the Florida Atlantic game with a right leg injury. Regardless, Wisconsin already has good depth in the backfield with Taylor and junior Chris James, who rushed for 101 yards on 16 carries last week.

ON GUARDS: The effectiveness of the run game though might be affected by the health of the offensive line. LG Jon Dietzen and RG Beau Benzschawel were each listed as questionable this week with right leg injuries. Micah Kapoi, a junior who has started 13 games in his career, would probably slide in at left guard if Dietzen can't go. But Chryst would decide between a pair of sophomores at right guard if Benzschawel sits out. Either Jason Erdmann or David Moorman would make their first career start.