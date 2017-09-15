Unbeaten Wake Forest looks to continue rolling vs Utah State

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest's defence keeps getting the ball, and the offence keeps turning those takeaways into points. It's added up to another strong start for the Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest looks to improve to 3-0 for the second straight year on Saturday in a visit from Utah State.

The Demon Deacons are tied for fifth nationally with a turnover margin of plus-2. They forced four turnovers last week and turned three of those takeaways into touchdowns in a 34-10 rout at Boston College — their most lopsided Atlantic Coast Conference road win since 2006.

"We're starting to click on both sides of the ball, and a lot of that does still come from ... the defence giving us the ball," sophomore running back Cade Carney said. "We get the ball in our own red zone, starting a drive from a defensive turnover, we feel that's something we have to capitalize on."

That wasn't always the case in Dave Clawson's first few seasons as coach, when the defence was clearly the stronger unit but sometimes buckled from having to carry a sputtering offence that had trouble rushing the football. This Wake Forest team is averaging more than 200 yards rushing — a 55-yard improvement over last season, and a fivefold increase over its 39-yard average in Clawson's first season in 2014.

The challenge is to keep that going against a somewhat unfamiliar opponent from across the country. The Aggies (1-1) rank in the upper half of the FBS, averaging 450 total yards, while allowing 391 yards per game.

Coach Matt Wells is well aware of Wake Forest's knack for forcing takeaways.

"We're trying not to be dumb on offence," he said. "I think the turnover battle, whether you're playing Wake Forest or anybody, is important. Wake Forest did a great job. ... They crushed BC in terms of the turnover margin. It's one of the things in our plan to win that we talk about all the time: taking care of the football. Strip searches on defence, ball searches on defence, picks, and then taking care of the ball. It's an important part. We can talk about turnover margin ever week."

Some things to know about the Utah State-Wake Forest game: