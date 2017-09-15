Broncos sign defensive lineman Ahtyba Rubin

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have signed veteran defensive tackle Ahtyba (pronounced ah-TAY-ba) Rubin and placed defensive end Jared Crick on injured reserve.

Crick is facing possible back surgery for an injury that occurred in training camp and kept him out of the Broncos' season opener.

Rubin started every game the last two seasons in Seattle after spending his first seven seasons in Cleveland.

The Seahawks released him just before the season after acquiring former Jets lineman Sheldon Richardson.

Crick, who is due $1.5 million this season in the final year of his two-year contract, started 15 games last season, collecting 53 tackles, three sacks, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

He was carted off the practice field midway through training camp with a back injury and missed the remainder of the preseason and the Broncos' opener Monday night against the Chargers.

He returned to practice Wednesday but was out Thursday, and the Broncos decided to place him on IR.

