Kolo Toure retires, gets position in Celtic's coaching staff

GLASGOW, Scotland — Kolo Toure has announced his retirement from football and taken up a role in the coaching staff at Scottish champion Celtic.

The former Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool centre back has become Celtic's technical assistant, supporting coaches in the senior team and youth teams.

The 36-year-old Toure played at Celtic last season in what proved to be his final year as a player.

Toure retired from international duty with Ivory Coast in 2015.