Syracuse QB Eric Dungey revisits hit vs Central Michigan

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey is about to confront a big challenge — ignoring a frightening moment in his college career.

It's been two years since he took a violent helmet-to-helmet hit in the Carrier Dome that knocked him out of a game against Central Michigan in only his second start for the Orange. The Chippewas (2-0), who lost that game in overtime, return on Saturday with the player that delivered the blow — defensive end Mitch Stanitzek — a prominent part of their defence.

Dungey said he remains focused on the task at hand.

"I'm just going to try and go out and put my team in the best situation to win the game," he said. "I try to protect my body, and I'm hoping the refs can keep me safe as well."

Dungey said the team hadn't talked about the play — Stanitzek was ejected for targeting — but Central Michigan coach John Bonamego anticipated addressing it before the opening kickoff.

"It's probably something that we'll discuss," Bonamego said. "Mitch, in his heart, knows what he did was not intentional.

"It was just one of those bang-bang plays," Bonamego said. "He (Stanitzek) had already committed himself to the tackle and Dungey stumbled right before the contact. It was an ugly play to watch happen. I'm pleased to see that he's healthy."

Syracuse (1-1) needs a win after an unexpected home loss last week to Middle Tennessee . That was an emotion-packed game with former Syracuse coach Scott Shafer calling the defensive shots for the Blue Raiders, derailing Dungey and the Orange's uptempo offence.

"We know that it is very important. We have to get this win," Syracuse wide receiver Steve Ishmael said. "We know that we are a good football team. We know that we can win."

The game promises to be an aerial assault. The Chippewas rank 13th nationally in passing offence (360 yards per game) and the Orange are 25th (306.5). Michigan transfer Shane Morris is operating at a high level for the Chippewas. The left-hander threw for 467 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-27 win last week at Kansas .