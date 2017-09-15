Davis Cup: Lajovic upsets Pouille for Serbia to lead France

LILLE, France — Dusan Lajovic made the most of Lucas Pouille's inconsistent display to give Serbia a 1-0 lead over France in their Davis Cup semifinal on Friday.

The 80th-ranked Lajovic made a strong start and capitalized on Pouille's mistakes to prevail 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5) on the red clay of Pierre Mauroy Stadium in the northern city of Lille.

Pouille never found the right tempo, made wrong tactical choices, and hit a total of 70 unforced errors.

France's No. 1 player, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, is next up against Davis Cup debutant Laslo Djere in the second singles.