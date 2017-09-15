99ers offence a work in progress in loss to Hurricanes

Before the Greater Ontario Hockey League season began, Brantford 99ers head coach Wes Consorti knew his team's offence is a work in progress.

Thursday, they were able to muster 23 shots on net at the Gretzky centre, as the Guelph Hurricanes skated to a 4-0 win.

A warmup violation penalty before the game set the tone, with Ryan Sparkes scoring on that powerplay 51 seconds into the game, while Bradley Smith struck three minutes later. Sparkes then added his second goal of the game 51 seconds left in the period, giving the Hurricanes all the insurance they needed.

Connor LePage added a power=play goal for the Hurricanes late in the second period.