Ricciardo tops both Singapore GP practices in record times

SINGAPORE — Red Bull showed it might have the form to contend for victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, with Daniel Ricciardo beating his lap record again in the second practice on Friday.

Ricciardo had already crushed his lap record from last year by nearly five seconds in the afternoon's first practice, and then went two seconds quicker in the second practice.

The Australian clocked 1 minute, 40.852 seconds under the floodlights, and that was enough to convince him that he can clinch a second win of the season and sixth of his career on Sunday.

"I'm not surprised with our performance," Ricciardo said. "I have a lot of faith we can stay there all weekend."