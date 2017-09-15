Prosecutor seeking 2 1/2-year ban for Juve president Agnelli

ROME — A 2 1/2-year ban is sought for Juventus president Andrea Agnelli for an allegedly illicit relationship with hard-core "ultra" fans that encouraged ticket scalping.

The Italian football federation's prosecutor made the request at a hearing on Friday, 10 days after Agnelli was elected to chair the 220-member European Club Association.

A federation panel has 10 days to decide on the punishment and then there is room for appeals.

The federation prosecutor, Giuseppe Pecoraro, also requested that Juventus be ordered to play two home matches behind closed doors, another game with the southern end of the stadium where the ultras sit shut, and a fine of 300 million euros ($350 million).

Agnelli allegedly authorized the sale of season passes and other tickets above the permitted limit.

He has acknowledged meeting with Rocco Dominello, an "ultra" fan linked to the Calabrian 'ndrangheta crime mob who has since been sentenced to nearly eight years in prison for scalping.

But Agnelli said the meetings came only with large numbers of other fans at celebratory occasions and that the club never intended to engage in illegal activity.

If Agnelli is banned for more than one year, he will have to wait a decade before he can become Juventus' president again.

"The prosecution is doing its job," said Franco Coppi, Agnelli's lawyer. "We're not used to making predictions over whether it will be one month or life. The important thing is to fight the prosecution's accusations."

Juventus ticketing director Stefano Merulla, Juventus security director Alessandro D'Angelo and the club's former marketing director, Francesco Calvo, are also due to be judged in the case.