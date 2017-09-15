New-look Missouri defence faces challenge against Purdue

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Since Barry Odom took over as coach before the 2016 season, Missouri's defence has shed its swarming reputation of recent history.

The Tigers (1-1) ranked 118th nationally in total defence last season and opened 2017 by allowing 43 points to Missouri State before playing a little better in a 31-13 loss to South Carolina last week. Last Sunday, a day after the loss to the Gamecocks, Odom fired defensive co-ordinator DeMontie Cross, citing "philosophical differences."

On Saturday, Missouri's defence faces an improved Purdue team led by offensive-minded coach Jeff Brohm.

"I've followed his career for a while, and I know they've always been very explosive and really well-coached," Odom said. "Quarterback play is obviously really, really important to how they execute on offence, and it's no difference this year."

Purdue (1-1) opened the season running a two-quarterback system with junior David Blough and sophomore Elijah Sindelar. Blough led the nation with 21 interceptions in 2016, but he's led a substantially more effective offence in Brohm's first two games at the helm.

Last week, Blough threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns on 11-of-13 passing against Ohio. Running back Tario Fuller ran for 142 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

"We have to make sure we're efficient at what we're doing," Brohm said. "I was more consistent at calling running plays. Then we were efficient in the passing game."

Cross' departure isn't likely to have a major impact on the Tigers, as Odom stripped him of play-calling duties midway through last season and the head coach continues to call the defence this season. Regardless, Purdue's balanced attack will likely provide challenges for Missouri's defence.

"They're a good offence. They come out with different personnel," MU linebacker Terez Hall said. "Whatever they come out with, we'll prepare for, that's the main thing. The expectation is a shutout."

Some things to watch as the Tigers and Boilermakers clash in Columbia: