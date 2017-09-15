No. 2 Oklahoma turns attention to Tulane after big win

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield emphatically planted an OU flag in the middle of the field at Ohio Stadium after the Sooners knocked off then-No. 2 Ohio State.

There was no pretending it was business as usual after Oklahoma's 31-16 victory last Saturday. It was the second road win over a top-two team in school history, and it came in 34-year-old coach Lincoln Riley's second game as head coach.

The Sooners say they have come down off that high and have things in perspective heading into Saturday's home game against Tulane.

"It's not going to be the highlight of the season — it's not," Mayfield said. "Yeah, that was a big moment for us. It was huge. It will have big implications at the end of the year. Right now, we have to realize that we have to win all the games before that. We have to take care of business."

The win pushed the Sooners to No. 2 in the Top 25 . Oklahoma cornerback Jordan Thomas says isn't good enough.

"We're not going to stop until we're number one," Thomas said. "That's just what we take pride in. There's only one Oklahoma, and we as the University of Oklahoma want to be the best in all levels and in all aspects of the game. We're still number two. That's not what we want. We said we want to take this all away and end up on top."

Tulane is coming off a 23-21 loss to Navy. Tulane coach Willie Fritz knows what they Green Wave will be up against on Saturday.

"It's going to be a tremendous challenge," Fritz said. "Great program for a long time, probably one of the better teams they've had in quite some time. That's quite a feat to go up to Ohio State and come away with a convincing win."

Here are some things to watch as Oklahoma tries to stay focused:

TULANE'S QB SITUATION