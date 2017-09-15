Huskers' defence is looking to get right against N. Illinois

LINCOLN, Neb. — Cornerback Dicaprio Bootle is confident better days are ahead for the Nebraska defence.

The Cornhuskers couldn't have been much worse in their first two games. They allowed a combined 1,063 yards to Arkansas State and Oregon and this week rank 119th in scoring defence, 123rd in total defence and 129th against the pass.

They did shut out Oregon in the second half of last week's 42-35 loss, and even though the Ducks' offence went conservative after building a big halftime lead, the Cornhuskers (1-1) believe they have something to build on when Northern Illinois (1-1) visits Saturday.

"I feel as a defence we're going to be fine," Bootle told reporters. "You guys might go ahead and be critical to every little thing. Together we're working together, we stand together, we're going to ride this thing out and just keep pushing, trying to bring the state of Nebraska what it's been longing for."

The Huskers are looking for a complete performance in their last game before starting Big Ten play. The Huskies of the Mid-American Conference lost their opener 23-20 to Boston College when a last-minute field goal hit the crossbar and dropped short. Last week they beat FCS Eastern Illinois 38-10 with quarterback Daniel Santacaterina starting in place of the injured Ryan Graham. Santacaterina will start again as Graham recovers from a right elbow sprain.

"We will see a third version of what we've been seeing," Nebraska coach Mike Riley said.

The Huskies have shown more spread tendencies after playing a pro-style offence in 2016. Riley said his defence will see receiver D.J. Brown running fly sweeps, quarterback runs, perimeter screens and quick throws to wide receivers if cornerbacks give them a cushion.

Northern Illinois has won three of four against the Big Ten under coach Rod Carey, having beaten Iowa and Purdue in 2013 and Purdue in 2014 and losing 20-13 at then-No. 1 Ohio State as a five-touchdown underdog in 2015.

Nebraska is 5-0 all-time against the MAC, and the Big Ten is 280-51-2, according to the sports records website mcubed.net. With the conferences sharing the same geographic footprint traditionally, Carey said, there always is extra motivation for the MAC team in these matchups.

"A lot of the guys on all of our teams in the MAC were probably at one point told 'no' by Big Ten teams," Carey said. "That's a natural thing. We went through that last week with Eastern Illinois. A lot of guys on that team we said 'no' to."