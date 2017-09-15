Astros trim magic number to 3 with 5-2 win over Angels

"If they don't lose, they're not going to get caught," Hinch said with a shrug. "And they haven't lost in 3 1/2 weeks. We've got to get home, try to win our division, clinch a (playoff) spot, and then we'll worry about the best record later."

PROUD START

Peacock (11-2) had another strong outing late in a season spent moving between the rotation and the bullpen, earning his first victory since Aug. 4. He yielded Valbuena's 21st homer in the fourth inning, but otherwise throttled the Los Angeles lineup that scored nine runs on Wednesday night.

"He looked like he was in total control," Hinch said.

SLIPPING HALOS

Ricky Nolasco (6-14) yielded four hits and two runs over six solid innings, but the Angels have lost five of seven to fall three games behind Minnesota (77-69) for the second wild card.

"I think our process is right," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "We just couldn't get that rally going. Hopefully we'll start to get our offence and get the game on our terms."

ALBERT'S BLAST

Pujols' 22nd homer of the season was a solo shot off Chris Devenski for his 96th RBI — including 37 in his last 37 games. The slugger is four RBIs behind Eddie Murray's 1,917 for eighth place in baseball history.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: OF Jake Marisnick could be out for the season after breaking his right thumb while sliding headfirst into second base Wednesday night. Marisnick will need surgery and be out six to eight weeks.

Angels: RHP Keynan Middleton left after four pitches in the seventh inning due to nerve irritation in his right elbow. ... Former closer Huston Street (rotator cuff strain) is throwing in simulated games in Arizona. He has appeared in only four games this year, but he wants to return to the majors before the season ends.

UP NEXT

Astros: Charlie Morton (11-7, 3.86 ERA) takes the mound in the opener of final homestand of the regular season against the Seattle Mariners.

Angels: Reliever Bud Norris (2-5, 4.25 ERA) will make his first start of the season when the Texas Rangers visit. The bullpen will pitch the Angels' entire game in place of Andrew Heaney, whose injured shoulder is forcing him to miss a start. Heaney participated in drills Wednesday, but isn't ready to return.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press