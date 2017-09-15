Bae misses cut in return to golf after 2-year army duty

INCHEON, Korea, Republic Of — Former U.S. PGA Tour winner Sangmoon Bae has missed the cut in his return to tournament golf after almost two years of compulsory duty in the South Korean army.

After a 3-over 74 Thursday in his opening round of the Asian Tour's Donghae Open, Bae had three bogeys on his first five holes in the second round Friday at Bear's Best Cheongna Golf Club and finished with a 75.

That gave Bae a 36-hole total of 7-over 149. The projected cut was 2-over.

Bae, whose last pro tournament was at the 2015 Presidents Cup in South Korea, was discharged from military service last month.