Candace Parker helps Sparks beat Mercury 86-72 in Game 2

Perhaps Parker's best contribution was helping double-team Griner.

"Candace was at her best and really competed at both ends," Sparks coach Brian Agler said. "We asked her to guard Brittany tonight at times and she took on the challenge and did pretty well."

The Sparks led by 15 points but let up defensively late in the third quarter when the Mercury went on a 13-2 run to pull within four at 61-57 in the fourth quarter. The Sparks stalled the comeback when Ogwumike made a 3-pointer to end the run.

EARY FOUL TROUBLE

Los Angeles' Alana Beard, the WNBA's defensive player of the year, picked up two fouls in the first quarter, and played just 11:09 minutes in the first half. Ogwumike also was whistled for two fouls in the first quarter but still had a strong game.

BLOCK PARTY

Griner had three blocks and moved into fourth in the WNBA's all-time playoff blocks list, passing Tamika Catchings. Griner has 64 blocks in 25 playoff games.

JUST LIKE LAST YEAR?

Since the Sparks won the WNBA championship last season, Parker was asked if the team is feeling that same type of confidence with the way they headed into last year's post-season.

"I think every season is different," Parker said. "Last season, everyone remembers us winning the championship but we struggled toward the end of the regular season. We stumbled into the playoffs, not record-wise but we weren't playing our best basketball. Obviously, this rest helped us (earning a bye to the semifinals) and being able to get back on the practice court and figure out what we do and do it. I think the rest will help us going forward."

TIP-INS

Parker's 8-year-old daughter, Lailaa, was dancing courtside and cheering on her mom. ... The game was played in Long Beach because of the Darryl Hall & John Oates and Tears For Fears concert at Staples Center Thursday. ... Mercury forward Angel Robinson played for the first time since Aug. 12. She was out with a knee injury.

WHAT'S NEXT

Game 3 is Sunday in Phoenix.

By Jill Painter Lopez, The Associated Press