Hoskins homers again to lead Phillies past slumping Marlins

"I didn't have any problem with tonight except for the first two innings," Mattingly said. "The guys kept fighting all night."

Vance Worley (3-5) got a spot start for Miami, as Mattingly wanted to push ace Jose Urena back a day. Urena will start Friday night's game in Milwaukee. That contest originally was scheduled to be played in Miami, but it had to be relocated because of Hurricane Irma.

The Phillies scored two runs in the first off Worley on a passed ball and a wild pitch. Philadelphia blew the game open in the second.

Alfaro led off with a 459-foot homer to the upper deck in left. Galvis then made it 5-0 with a two-run shot to right-centre. And Hoskins awed the crowd of 16,302, as well has his teammates, with a two-run homer to the opposite field on an 0-2 pitch. Replays showed Phillies players and coaches making faces of amazement when the ball left the yard.

"I was trying to get his autograph," Perkins said.

J.P. Crawford hit a two-run single to centre to make it 9-0.

STREAKING I

Dee Gordon of the Marlins extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a fifth-inning single to left. He is batting .392 during the streak.

STREAKING II

Philadelphia's Nick Williams singled in the fourth inning to give him a hit in 12 consecutive games. Williams has multiple hits in seven of those games and is batting .415 over that stretch.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (13-6, 3.61) starts for Miami on Friday night in Milwaukee.

Phillies: RHP Mark Leiter Jr. (3-5, 4.84) takes the mound the Phillies on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against Oakland. RHP Daniel Mengden (0-1, 7.07) goes for the Athletics.

By Aaron Bracy, The Associated Press