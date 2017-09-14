Raiders' Vegas stadium community benefits outline unveiled

LAS VEGAS — The public has had its first glimpse of a key document in the planned construction of the Oakland Raiders' stadium in Las Vegas that is meant to ensure the participation of minorities, small businesses and others in the project.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board on Thursday discussed an outline of the community benefits plan.

The document is meant to ensure the greatest possible participation by the local community in the design, construction and operation of the $1.9 billion project.

The team wants to kick off the 2020 season at a 65,000-seat stadium near the Las Vegas Strip.