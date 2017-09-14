Baseball Capsules

DETROIT — Avisail Garcia went 5 for 5 and drove in a career-high seven runs, Yoan Moncada scored five times and the Chicago White Sox pounded out 25 hits Thursday while routing the Detroit Tigers 17-7.

The White Sox posted their highest hit total since getting 26 against Baltimore in 1981. The modern major league record for hits in a nine-inning game is 31, by Milwaukee in 1992 and the New York Giants in 1901.

Garcia and Moncada each homered. Moncada had four hits and walked twice — the rookie had a chance to become the first White Sox player to reach base seven times in a nine-inning game, but struck out in the ninth.

Jose Abreu added four hits for Chicago, which has won five of six. Detroit has lost six in a row.