Texans WR Jaelen Strong active vs Bengals

CINCINNATI — Texans receiver Jaelen Strong is active Thursday night against the Bengals.

Strong was suspended for Houston's opener for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. The Texans need him in their depleted offence. Three Texan tight ends are out with concussions. Receiver Will Fuller V is out with a shoulder injury, and guard Jeff Allen is sidelined by an ankle injury.

Houston also is missing linebacker Brian Cushing, suspended for 10 games for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing substances. He's also in the NFL's concussion protocol.

One surprise for the Bengals: Receiver Tyler Boyd is inactive. Rookie receiver John Ross is active for the first time. Cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones is back from a one-game suspension for his off-seasonmisdemeanour conviction.