Chiefs line faces new challenge from Eagles pass rush

"New England drops eight a lot, doesn't rush the tackle as much with true defensive-end rush types," Witzmann said. "It's a big difference. You go from probably five one-on-one blocks to 40 or something this week. It's a big difference."

Perhaps the biggest burdens will fall on right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who draws the assignment opposite Fletcher Cox. The fate of quarterback Alex Smith rests on his pass protection.

"I think that's going to be huge, just playing with anticipation about what they're going to do," Duvernay-Tardif said. "It's not overly complicated defence in terms of blitzes and rushes but what they do they do it really well so, have a plan in mind to go against those guys and have a plan to defeat what they do best."

One way the Chiefs plan countering the Eagles pass-rushing relies on running the ball with rookie Kareem Hunt in the backfield. Hunt rushed for 148 yards on 17 carries in his regular-season debut last week.

"He's got the speed to run deep and down the middle he can run between the tackles," Schwartz said. "It's good to have a guy like that because then you don't show any sort of tendency when the back can do whatever."

Morse said that running the ball pulls the Eagles out of their comfort zone of blitzing the quarterback.

"They have a rushing the passer mentality," Morse said. "We've got to get them out of that by running the ball a little bit. It'll be a great test this week and we're looking forward to it."

Duvernay-Tardif believes that a winning performance against the Eagles will help the Chiefs' offensive line earn recognition that so far eludes it.

"I think if we're able to go out there this weekend and run the ball, good movement on the line of scrimmage, people are going to respect us even more," Duvernay-Tardif said."

