Dawkins keeps starting QB job for Arizona's visit to UTEP

EL PASO, Texas — Brandon Dawkins is expected to start at quarterback when Arizona visits UTEP a week after he was replaced in a loss to Houston with an explanation that seemed to fall somewhere between injury and ineffectiveness.

Coach Rich Rodriguez figured the question was coming heading into a Friday night renewal of a long-ago rivalry in the Wildcats' first regular-season trip to El Paso since they were in the WAC with the Miners 40 years ago.

"Before anybody asks about a controversy and all that, we try to get everybody ready to play, and whoever I feel gives us the best chance to win or succeed on that particular drive or series or half or game, that's what I go with," Rodriguez said. "It's not really controversial. It's just having a feel for getting guys in the game."

Sophomore Khalil Tate replaced the redshirt junior early in the fourth quarter against the Cougars but threw an interception to end a promising drive. Dawkins returned for Arizona's final series, which ended on downs. Rodriguez said Dawkins was healthy and would remain the starter.

"We did not lose the game because of something our quarterback did," Rodriguez said. "There are a lot of reasons as to why we lost."

The Wildcats (1-1) are favoured by three touchdowns in their final tuneup for Pac-12 play in part because the Miners (0-2) are in disarray. UTEP players described scenes of teammates arguing in the huddle during a 31-14 home loss to Rice. Athletic director Bob Stull just retired, and fifth-year coach Sean Kugler's future is in doubt.

UTEP is expected to be without quarterback Ryan Metz after he was injured against the Owls. Zack Greenlee should start, and Mark Torrez could play.

"We have to generate yardage," Kugler said. "Whoever gives us the best chance to do that will be the guy that's in there."

Story lines with Arizona going for a 13th straight victory in the series against UTEP, including five meetings since the Wildcats left the WAC:

