Raiders look forward to seeing Lynch in home opener vs. Jets

"We didn't play up to our standards last week, but that's behind us," Wilkerson said. "We're not going to dwell on that."

MACK ATTACK: Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack made a big impact in the opener even though he only had three tackles and no sacks. He batted down one pass, made two tackles behind the line and had four QB pressures despite facing double and triple teams all game.

"Three wasn't enough. Maybe we'll try five or six," Bowles said. "He's a tough player. He's All-Pro for a reason. We know how good he is. We just have to try to slow him down a little bit, enough to try and make some plays."

NOWHERE TO RUN: New York couldn't get its run game into gear against the Bills, putting a strain on the entire offence. Matt Forte gained 16 yards on six attempts, while Bilal Powell managed 22 yards on seven carries.

"They packed the box some," Bowles said of the Bills. "They made a few good plays. They were coming off and packing it pretty good, making us come off of double-teams pretty quickly. ... We just have to find a way to open it up and keep plugging at it."

SAFETY DANCE: One bright spot in the season opener for the Jets was the play of their rookie safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye. Adams, a first-rounder, had five tackles and a pass defenced. Maye, a second-rounder, had seven tackles. They were the first pair of rookie safeties to start in Week 1 in Jets history. According to the team, they were also the first rookie duo at the position in the starting lineup for any team since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970.

GIORGIO'S DAY: Raiders kicker Giorgio Tavecchio took six years to make it into an NFL game. He made the most of his opportunity in place of the injured Sebastian Janikowski. He kicked four field goals, including two from 52 yards to become the first player in NFL history with at least two 50-yard field goals in his debut. That earned him an award as the AFC's top special teams player last week.

"He's really developed himself and is now getting a great opportunity," coach Jack Del Rio said. "I'm super proud of him. I told him, 'Great job. OK, now we're going forward, next game.'"

___

AP Sports Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. in Florham Park, New Jersey, contributed to this report

___

By Josh Dubow, The Associated Press