Big 12 SPOTLIGHT: Results show what 3 new coaches inherited

Oklahoma also had some new starters after its two top running backs and leading receiver went to the NFL. But the Sooners still have a championship tradition and quarterback Baker Mayfield, a top-four finisher in the Heisman voting each of the past two seasons.

"We felt confident about the group we took over," Riley said. "The success that coach (Bob Stoops) had here over the last several years, really the success that's happened here for a long, long time. ... It's just a very, very stable place."

The two-time defending Big 12 champions have a 12-game winning streak after their 33-16 victory at then-No. 2 Ohio State. That win, just days after Riley's 34th birthday, avenged a three-touchdown home loss to the Buckeyes last September.

Riley became a first-time head coach in June after Stoops unexpectedly resigned after 18 seasons with the Sooners that included the 2000 national championship and those 10 conference titles. Riley was his offensive co-ordinator the past two seasons. Stoops, an Ohio native, was at the Horseshoe on his 57th birthday to share in the Sooners' big victory with his successor.

"Very, very special," Riley said "That will be part of it that I remember the most."

The Longhorns were a preseason Top 25 team despite three consecutive losing seasons for the first time since the 1930s. They then lost 51-41 to Maryland in their opener at home.

But with a freshman quarterback making his first college start because of Shane Buechele's banged-up shoulder, Texas beat San Jose State 56-0 in Week 2.

"They could have been very distracted by all of the noise following that performance in game one, and rather than wallow in self-pity or listen to all the naysayers, we kind of took a bunker mentality," Herman said.

Texas now goes to fourth-ranked Southern California for the first matchup of those teams since their classic Rose Bowl at the end of the 2005 season. The Vince Young-led Longhorns pulled off a 41-38 upset victory for the national title.

"We are nowhere near a finished product," Herman said. "We won that (San Jose State) game because we played so hard and we've got really good players. So I think that's a start. When you have got good players that play hard, you've got a chance."

By Stephen Hawkins, The Associated Press