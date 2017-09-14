Jets LB Mauldin facing potential season-ending back surgery

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin has a herniated disk in his back that likely will need season-ending surgery.

Coach Todd Bowles confirmed the nature of the injury Thursday, saying that Mauldin's back "took a turn for the worse."

Doctors have advised Mauldin to have surgery, but the linebacker will get a second opinion before making a decision.

The New York Post first reported that Mauldin needs surgery and his season is likely over.