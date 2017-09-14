Tennessee plans to 'restore visibility' of Lady Vols brand

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee athletic director John Currie says athletes for all women's sports at the school can refer to themselves as the Lady Volunteers, changing a decision his predecessor made three years ago.

Former athletic director Dave Hart had announced in November 2014 that the Lady Vols nickname and logo would be phased out for all sports other than women's basketball. Hart's decision took effect in July 2015.

Currie announced Thursday a plan to "restore the prominence" of the Lady Vols brand. The decision gives student-athletes the option to call themselves and their teams the Lady Vols. The school also will restore the Lady Vols logo to Tennessee's athletic venues. Currie said school releases on Tennessee women's teams likely will refer to them as the Volunteers or Lady Vols interchangeably.

By Steve Megargee, The Associated Press