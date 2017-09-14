Arsenal delay start, AC Milan start with romp in Europa

Arsenal's first Europa League match in 17 years was delayed for an hour in the interest of fan safety, and AC Milan kicked off by subduing host Austria Vienna 5-1 on Thursday.

Arsenal decided to delay the start against Cologne after thousands of ticketless Cologne fans made it hard for ticketholders to get into Emirates Stadium.

New AC Milan forward Andre Silva scored a hat trick. Milan made certain of the result within 20 minutes.

Midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu opened the scoring after seven minutes then set up two for Silva in the 10th and 20th.