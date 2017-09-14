Zimbabwe orders players home after bomb blast in Afghanistan

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe has ordered nine of its cricketers playing in a Twenty20 league in Afghanistan to return home following a deadly suicide bombing outside a stadium while a game was going on.

Zimbabwe Cricket says the nine, which include test players Elton Chigumbura, Hamilton Masakadza, Sikandar Raza and Richmond Mutumbami, are on their way home.

ZC revoked the no objection certificates it issued to the players to allow them to go to Afghanistan. It says "ZC will not under any circumstances compromise on matters of player safety."

Officials said three people were killed and 12 wounded in the blast on Wednesday outside the Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground in the capital Kabul. A match being played at the time was on a scheduled break and continued without delay.