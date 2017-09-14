Cardinals-Colts Capsule

COLTS Defence — OVERALL (26), RUSH (9), PASS (8).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES —Sunday's game marks Cardinals' first at Lucas Oil Stadium, which opened in 2008. ... Last time Arizona coach Bruce Arians was on Indy sideline, he welcomed back Colts coach Chuck Pagano from leukemia battle. Arians won first of two NFL Coach of Year awards in 2012. ... Arians also coached Peyton Manning from 1998-2000 in Indy and will tie Don Coryell (42) for No. 2 in franchise wins with next victory. ... WR Larry Fitzgerald is No. 9 on NFL's yards receiving list, 118 yards ahead of former Colts star Reggie Wayne, needing 118 to pass former Colts star Marvin Harrison at No. 8. ... QB Carson Palmer needs three TD passes to join Fran Tarkenton, Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning as only NFL players to throw 100 with two teams. Palmer needs four TD passes to tie John Unitas (290) for No. 13 in league history. ... LB Karlos Dansby needs one interception to become fifth NFL player with 20 interceptions and 40 or more sacks in career. .. CB Justin Bethel has interception returns for touchdowns in each of last two games. ... Former Colts safety Antoine Bethea, now starting with Cardinals, is league's active leader in tackles (1,049). ... Cardinals K Phil Dawson and Colts K Adam Vinatieri are only active players left in league who started careers in 1990s. ... Vinatieri needs one field goal from 20-29 yards to pass Morten Anderson (176) as NFL leader and one win to pass Gary Anderson (201) for second-most regular-season wins. ... Indy is trying to avoid third straight 0-2 start by winning eighth straight game following loss. ... Pagano's next win will be No. 50. ... QB Andrew Luck will miss second straight game with Indy. Pagano could star Scott Tolzien or Jacoby Brissett. ... WR T.Y. Hilton needs 122 yards receiving to pass Lenny Moore for No. 4 in franchise history. ... Fantasy Tip: Palmer and Fitzgerald could have big days given weakness Colts showed in secondary, and absence of injured star RB David Johnson to provide balance.

___

AP NFL websites: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By The Associated Press