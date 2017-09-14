Oregon State opens Pac-12 play at No. 21 Washington State

Oregon State is looking for its first victory of the season against an FBS team. Washington State is looking to improve on first 2-0 start under coach Mike Leach. QB Luke Falk hopes to regain his mojo after being pulled in the second half against Boise State in favour of Tyler Hilinski.

KEY MATCHUP

Depleted Oregon State secondary, missing injured starters Xavier Crawford and Dwayne Williams, versus Washington State's Air Raid offence. Oregon State defence has allowed 46 points per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH