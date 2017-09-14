Student sues Ohio college to play football this season

Richmond and his legal guardians spoke with YSU President Jim Tressel and football coach Bo Pelini about him joining the team and both were supportive, the lawsuit said. Richmond made the team as walk-on defensive end in January.

According to the lawsuit, Richmond excelled during Youngstown State's spring game and was told by Pelini he would play this season and would be a big help to the team. Pelini told the Youngstown Vindicator newspaper that he alone decided to allow Richmond to join the team after conducting his own investigation.

The day after the Aug. 4 article, a female student at Youngstown State began circulating a petition calling for the school to not allow Richmond to play football.

The lawsuit said that Pelini called Greg Agresta, one of Richmond's guardians, on Aug. 9 and said there was pressure being exerted on the university's Board of Trustees. Pelini told Agresta that Tressel, a famed football coach at Youngstown State and Ohio State, had proposed that Richmond become a practice player and wait until next season to play.

Agresta and his wife, Jen, "spoke with Coach Pelini later that day and he informed them that Ma'lik was practicing and performing better than ever and probably would be a starter at some point," the lawsuit said.

Youngstown State subsequently issued a statement in a university-wide email that said the school "takes the matter of sexual assault very seriously" and that Richmond would be allowed to continue practicing with the team but would lose a year of eligibility.

Richmond became "despondent" after learning of the email and quit the team, prompting Pelini, a position coach and three players to travel to Steubenville. The lawsuit said Pelini apologized to Richmond and told him he had the skills to play in the National Football League.

By Mark Gillispie, The Associated Press