UEFA charges Spartak Moscow after flare fired at referee

NYON, Switzerland — Russian champion Spartak Moscow has been charged by UEFA after a fan fired a flare at the referee during a Champions League match.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel will judge the case on Sept. 21.

UEFA's options to punish Spartak include closing part or all of its stadium for a future game. Liverpool visits the Otkritie Arena — a 2018 World Cup venue — in Moscow on Sept. 26.

The flare rocketed out of the section holding visiting Spartak fans early in its 1-1 draw with Slovenian champion Maribor on Wednesday.