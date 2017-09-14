Australia makes 1 change, Argentina 4 for Canberra match

CANBERRA, Australia — Still searching for victory in the 2017 Rugby Championship, Argentina made four changes to its starting XV and the Wallabies just one for Saturday's test match in Australia's capital.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika on Thursday said Rob Simmons would line up for his 75th test cap alongside Adam Coleman in the second row, with Rory Arnold cut from the squad.

"Rory's work-rate needs to be higher," Cheika said. "Consistency is king. We've had some good leads but we haven't been able to be consistent through the games and I want to make sure that every player knows that."

Lock Izack Rodda will get a chance to play in his second test if called upon from the bench, while the match could also mark international debut for rugby league convert Marika Koroibete.

The Fiji-born Koroibete switched from the Melbourne Storm to Super Rugby's Melbourne Rebels after the 2016 National Rugby League season. He has taken Curtis Rona's spot on the Australian reserves bench.

"I want him to get the ball and take someone on, that's when he's so good," Cheika said of Koroibete. "His strength is that he's got some serious ability when it comes to carrying the ball at the opposition."

Australia had a 23-23 draw with South Africa last week after two losses to the All Blacks. Argentina lost at home and away to South Africa before last weekend's 39-22 loss to New Zealand.

For Argentina, Tomas Lezana, Martin Landajo, Ramiro Moyano and Matias Orlando were added to the starting XV.

Lezana will start at No. 8 in place of Benjamin Macone, and Landajo replaces former Canberra-based ACT Brumbies scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli. Joaquin Tuculet and Santiago Cordero have been replaced by winger Moyano and outside centre Orlando, with Emiliano Boffelli to start at fullback.

