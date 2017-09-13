Saints defence eager for redemption after opening flop

METAIRIE, La. — Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro appreciates why an outside observer might view the latest flop by New Orleans' defence as an extension of a three-year trend — even if he doesn't quite see it that way.

"Every year, it seems like this happens, so what are they supposed to say?" Vaccaro said before practice Wednesday. "The only way we can change that is if we put different results on the field. And I believe we'll do it. It was just Week 1. I'm not down. There are a lot of good teams that are 0-1 right now across the league."

Whatever the case, there's a lot to fix before facing Tom Brady and the Patriots this Sunday in the Superdome.

New Orleans' defensive ranking has been no better than 27th — and as low as 31st — during the past three seasons. The Saints also ranked last in the NFL in pass defence in 2016.

So there was a lot about Minnesota's 29-19 victory over New Orleans Monday night that looked familiar. New Orleans gave up 470 yards, including a slew of big plays. Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford completed all but five of his 32 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover in one of the best performances of his career.

Yet this season's Saints defence has seven new starters, including three rookies, and a defensive co-ordinator in Dennis Allen who is in only his second full season on the job. Furthermore, New Orleans' current defence allowed only five touchdowns during four preseason games — and only two through the air. During one stretch in the preseason, the Saints' defence held opponents without a touchdown for eight straight quarters.

"We've gotten better as a defence. We showed that in the preseason. I don't know what happened" in Minnesota, Vaccaro said. "It was kind of a thing where we were wrong on all levels of the defence. The secondary was missing plays, linebacker, (defensive) line. So it's kind of a thing where, was it a fluke, or are we delusional?

"All the guys are confident. We've shown that through camp. I haven't been this optimistic about a defence in a long time," Vaccaro continued. "I think we'll bounce back."

Certainly, Saints defenders could improve morale by viewing their latest performance as one bad game in a season largely unrelated to those that came before, considering the new faces in the lineup. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sounded inclined to agree.

"I know they didn't get off to the start they wanted to in Minnesota, which means they're going to be really ready to go against us," Brady said. "They've got a lot of different looks. They've got some really talented players — some young, up-and-coming players."