Hoyer looks to distance 49ers from recent history in Seattle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The 49ers have gone through one of their most dramatic transformations in recent memory. With it, they hope to wash away the stain of their last six trips to Seattle.

San Francisco hasn't beaten the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field since Dec. 2011, when Alex Smith was under centre and Jim Harbaugh was coach. The 49ers lost subsequent games in by an average of 18 points.

New coach Kyle Shanahan, the third coach removed from Harbaugh, will take his club there for the first time Sunday. The Niners scored just three points in the season-opening loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Quarterback Brian Hoyer has never faced the Seahawks throughout his nine pro seasons.

"I just expect what everybody says here who's played there. It's loud. Obviously it's what it's known for," Hoyer said. "The bigger task is their defence. Obviously, the crowd has a lot to do with it, but when you just line up and look at their defence and their scheme, it's a tough thing to go against."

Coach Pete Carroll's defence is littered with All-Pros and Pro Bowl players. Pass rusher Michael Bennett, cornerback Richard Sherman, linebacker Bobby Wagner and free safety Earl Thomas all are outstanding.

Seattle also added former Jets standout Sheldon Richardson to the defensive line in a trade before the regular season.

Although Carroll hasn't gone against Hoyer before, he's admired his work from afar.

"Certainly (we've) seen him over the years and know the style of player and the technician that he is," Carroll said. "He's a really savvy, smart guy. He runs the scheme just like the coaches want him to. That's why he's been a coach's favourite for a long time."

The 49ers managed just 217 yards in the opener against Carolina and are still looking for their first touchdown. Hoyer was sacked four times while he completed 24 of 35 for 193 yards. He fumbled once and threw an interception on the first drive of the second half of the 23-3 defeat.