Manning not worried about Giants offence after 1 game

Getting a healthy Beckham back would certainly help. He has not practiced since being hurt in a preseason game on Aug. 21.

"There's no hiding the fact he's a playmaker," Manning said. "Our best player. It's pretty obvious. I think everybody knows that. It's different when he's on the field, but on there or not, we have to play better than what we did, and we can and we will."

Veteran left guard Justin Pugh said the line knows it got most of the blame for the offensive woes. The approach will be to keep working.

"Dallas did some things that I would say caught us off-guard up front," he said. "At the end of the day, they are still doing the same things that they have always done."

First-round draft pick Evan Engram said the team has gotten the game out of its system and tried to learn.

"It didn't happen the way we wanted it to, but ... we've got to keep it moving," said the tight end who made four catches for 44 yards, including a 31-yarder. "We're definitely throwing Dallas in the trash, we're throwing that game in the past. We've got to move on. So, we're definitely going to take a breath and keep it moving."

Left tackle Ereck Flowers said any positives that came out of the game were overshadowed by the loss.

"I think there is more urgency to go out there and do what we got to do," he said when asked about the mood of the offence after watching the game film.

NOTES: Right tackle Bobby Hart played most of the game with a sprained right ankle. He expects to play Monday.

"If you look at the film and really understand football, it's not detrimental," Hart said. "You don't look at it and just hang your hat. You look at it and say this is what we need to get better at. You practice and (work) on all the details, the little things that we have to hit on and make everything go."

By Tom Canavan, The Associated Press