ACC teams, players tossed in state of flux by Irma's wrath

That hasn't been easy to do.

"It's a very tough thing to juggle," Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher said. "You just communicate with them and communicate with their families. This is a football game. That's life and death, and very critical.

"It can be disturbing, but I think our guys have handled it well."

There are nearly 300 players from Florida on ACC football rosters and coaches are trying to balance addressing the players' family concerns while preparing for games.

Everyone appreciates what the players are going through, including their teammates.

"It's definitely tough for them," said Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey, a native of Lake Oswego, Oregon. "But they're focusing on the team right now as best they can. I know that a couple of guys have their families up here because they had to evacuate.

"It's good to know that everybody is safe."

Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson agrees.

"We're certainly disappointed that we don't have the opportunity to play this week, but we understand the circumstances involved with the hurricane," Johnson said. "So we just kind of take it. We'll take this as an extra bye week."

The Yellow Jackets coach said his thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by the storm.

"We got a touch of it here in Atlanta, but nothing like most people," he said.

North Carolina coach Larry Fedora said there was plenty of discussion in Chapel Hill about the storm.

"I talked with every single one of them, individually, about their families and what their plan was and all those things," Fedora said. "And there were only a couple of guys that said, you know, my mom's coming up, my dad's staying — he said he's not messing with it.

"So most of them got out of there, like (safety) Donnie Miles' family down in Miami. They were here for practice yesterday. They hung out. So from what I know right now, all of them have been safe, and there haven't been any issues. Now, I don't know what they're going to go back to, but they're safe."

Some players know what their families will go back to.

North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren said the ceiling in the Florida home of Wolfpack safety Shawn Boone fell in on Tuesday. Boone is not alone.

"Some of them, their parents have actually come up here," Doeren said. "I think a lot of them, I said that to them yesterday, if I knew there was a storm coming that could knock my mom's house down, I'd be pretty nervous — so that they knew we're here for them and if they had issues to come see us.

"Shawn's the one that reached out yesterday. Everyone was safe and all that. But obviously it's scary."

___

More AP college football: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

HURRICANE NEWSLETTER — Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb

By Hank Kurz Jr., The Associated Press