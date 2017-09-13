Longtime NFL runner Alex Hawkins dies at age 80

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Longtime NFL running back Alex Hawkins died Tuesday in Columbia. He was 80.

Hawkins, born in West Virginia, became the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year in 1958. His junior season, Hawkins led the Gamecocks in passing, rushing, scoring and punt returns in 1957.

Hawkins played 10 NFL seasons, eight for the Baltimore Colts and two with Atlanta. Hawkins played on the NFL title team in 1959 in Baltimore and also on the Colt 1968 NFL championship squad. In 125 career games, he rushed for 787 yards and 10 touchdowns. Hawkins also caught 129 passes for 1,715 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He was inducted into the South Carolina's athletic hall of fame in 1970.