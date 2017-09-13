Day parts with only caddie he ever had, keeps him as coach

Day, who won the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits, is using Luke Reardon, his roommate from a golf academy in Australia, for the BMW Championship this week at Conway Farms, and for the Tour Championship next week in Atlanta if Day stays in the top 30.

He said friends helped Reardon get a job working roof construction in Ohio. Now he'll be the caddie for Day in the BMW Championship, the third FedEx Cup playoff event, in which the top 30 advance to the FedEx Cup finale and a shot at the $10 million bonus prize.

Day said Reardon's visa expires at the end of the month, and that former player David Lutterus would caddie for him at the Presidents Cup.

And then what?

Day said he might consider using multiple caddies for job-sharing, hire a full-time caddie or even bring Swatton back.

"This is the first time I've actually been separated from Col as a player-caddie relationship and I'm trying to find my footing here," he said. "He was obviously a bit shocked and disappointed."

Swatton did not come to the BMW Championship and did not immediately respond to a message left on his phone seeking comment. Day said he would prefer to work with Swatton in the days and weeks leading up to tournaments, so he's not trying to fix anything at an event.

"Me and him have been inseparable since the day I came out," Day said. "He's my coach and always will be. I love him so much. I just want to make sure I did the right thing. Obviously, when you let go of someone, sometimes it's hard. But there's been a lot going on this year."

The year began with Day trying to get his mother to doctors in Ohio, where he lives, to be treated for lung cancer. She is doing better. His game, however, has suffered. In his only chance at winning, he three-putted during a playoff at the AT&T Byron Nelson. His tie for ninth in the PGA Championship was his only top 10 in a major.

