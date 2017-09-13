Amla, Perera power World XI to 7-wicket win vs Pakistan

LAHORE, Pakistan — Hashim Amla smashed a half century and Thisara Perera provided an excellent finish with a 19-ball 47 as World XI defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 international on Wednesday.

"Hash (Amla) told me to stay till the last moment because we can catch up," man-of-the-match Perera said. "It's a habit for me to be in this situation."

Amla hit five fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 72 off 55 balls, but it was Perera's explosive knock which included four sixes that got World XI to the target of 175-3 in 19.5 overs.

Pakistan, which was restricted to 174-6, looked on top in the 14th over when it dismissed captain Faf du Plessis for 106-3.