High school sports set to kick off in Brant on Friday

Now that classes are back in session, the Brant County Secondary School Athletic Association fall season is ready to go.
And on Friday, senior football kicks off with a triple-header at Kiwanis Field at Pauline Johnson Collegiate Vocational School.
Beginning at 4 p.m., the St. John’s College Green Eagles will take on the Assumption College Lions.
Right after that, at 6 p.m., the North Park Collegiate Trojans and PJCVS Thunderbirds clash.
And last but certainly not least, the Paris District High School Panthers take on the Brantford Collegiate Mustangs in the finale at 8 p.m.
Next week boys volleyball and girls basketball, as well as junior football action gets underway on September 21.
CLICK HERE for full September BCSSAA schedules
