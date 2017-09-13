Royals saved by Guelph mayor and St. George business owner

Shaun Fuller and Cam Guthrie wanted to make sure when the Intercounty Baseball League celebrates its 100th season, that the Guelph Royals were part of it.

On Monday, Fuller, a St. George businessman and Guelph Mayor Guthrie were introduced as the Royals new ownership.

"2017 was (the Royals) 99th season in the IBL and when I heard that they weren't going to finish that season and were at risk of not competing in their 100th season, I knew I had to do something about it," Fuller said. "It's a really unique opportunity. The Guelph Royals have such a rich heritage and it would be a shame if they didn't have a memorable 2018 season."

Fuller grew up in Guelph and now lives in Kitchener and owns Canadawide Sports, a sports equipment distribution company that operates out of a 65,000 square-foot facility in St. George, has had a life-long relationship with the Royals and said “you can see my mom's house” from the ballpark.”

In late June after a terrible 1-15 start, Royals owner Jim Rooney called it a season, fearing the not-for-profit team wouldn’t be able to pay its bills, and in the meantime hoped to find a new owner.

The Royals, co-founded the IBL in 1919 along with the Kitchener Panthers and two other teams. Over the last several seasons, they’ve struggled on and off the field, battling poor attendance, a lack of sponsors and a number of players leaving for other teams.

"It's probably one of the most difficult decisions I've ever made," Rooney told Metroland Media.

Fuller said he reached out to Rooney, who owned the team for eight years, and to IBL commissioner John Kastner the day after the decision was made to see if he could help bring the Royals back.

“We were in so much agreement about what the solution was going to be here in Guelph and how the team could and would be successful,” Kastner said.

Guthrie, who considers himself a big baseball fan also wanted to see what he could do.