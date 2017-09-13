Deauville early favourite for Woodbine Mile

Conquest Panthera was victorious Aug. 19 in the Grade II King Stakes turf race at Woodbine.

Trainer Aiden O'Brien will also have two horses in the race. Deauville, a four-year-old Irish-bred, is the early 5/2 favourite and will break from the No. 6 post while Lancaster Bomber, the 9/2 third choice, goes from the No. 10 post.

The remainder of the field, with post, horse, jockey and odds, includes: 2) Tower of Texas, Eurico Rosa da Silva, 12-1; 3) Long On Value, Joel Rosario, 15-1; 4) Best Bard, Rafael Hernandez, 50-1; 5) Dragon Bay, Gary Boulanger, 20-1; 8) Mondialiste, Jose Ortiz, 8-1; 9) Arod, Harry Bentley, 20-1; 11) Dutch Connection, Mickael Barzalona, 6-1; 12) Glenville Gardens, Luis Contreras, 20-1.

It's definitely an international field with five European-based horses, including Mondialiste, the '15 Mile champion. Tower of Texas, Glenville Gardens, Dragon Bay and Best Bard will all carry Canada's colours with the race winner securing an automatic berth in this year's Breeders' Cup Mile.

Deauville is coming off a second-straight third-place effort in the 1 1/4-mile Arlington Million, a Grade 1 race, on Aug. 12. He's made three starts over a mile but they've all been on straightaway courses whereas Woodbine's E.P. Taylor circuit will offer one turn.

"This course should suit him better because it's more of a galloping course," said T.J. Comerford, O'Brien's assistant. "He's running well, he's in good order.

"He just got run over in the Arlington Million. Maybe a mile suits him."

Lancaster Bomber has a second-place finish in five starts this season and has just one win in 11 career races.

Tower of Texas was second in last year's race, a half-length behind Tepin, at 23-1 odds. The six-year-old has been in the money 17 times — five wins, second eight times, third four times — in 23 career races with earnings over $915,000.

Roger Attfield has been named Canada's top trainer eight times and conditioned six horses of the year. But a Woodbine Mile win has eluded him in 10 career starts.

"He (Tower of Texas) has had issues every single year of his life and he comes back the next year," Attfield said. "He's a competitor and he gives you his best.

"When you have a racehorse that does that, that's all you can ask of him."

By Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press