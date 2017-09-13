Deauville a 5-2 favourite for Woodbine Mile

TORONTO — Deauville has been listed as the early 5/2 favourite for the $800,000 Ricoh Woodbine Mile.

The Irish-bred four-year-old, trained by Aiden O'Brien and ridden by Jamie Spencer, drew the No. 6 post Wednesday at Woodbine Racetrack.

World Approval, conditioned by Mark Casse, is the 7-2 second pick and will break from the No. 1 post.

Lancaster Bomber is the 9-2 third choice and drew the No. 10 post.