Le'Veon Bell tweet leads to Dairy Queen gig for a day

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Pittsburgh Steelers' running back Le'Veon Bell jokingly tweeted during his preseason contract holdout that he might have to apply for a job at Dairy Queen.

On Tuesday, Dairy Queen obliged.

Bell spent some time at the chain's New Kensington store — about 20 miles (32.2 kilometres) northeast of Pittsburgh — learning how to make Blizzards and other treats.

Bell says his one-day gig was "harder than I thought it was going to be" and that he doesn't think "this job is any easier than my job, and I don't think my job is any easier than their job."