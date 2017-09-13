Phoenix trial begins for NBA players accused of assault

PHOENIX — A trial will begin for NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris, who allegedly assaulted a man outside a Phoenix recreation centre two years ago.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials announced the trial's upcoming jury selection will start Wednesday morning.

The Morris brothers are accused of helping three other people beat 36-year-old Erik Hood on Jan. 24, 2015.

Hood told Phoenix police that he was repeatedly punched and kicked while sustaining a fractured nose, abrasions and a large bump on his head.