Seniors grants program now open

In my almost 20 years of being your MPP, I have seen the hard work and dedication our seniors have contributed to our community. Whether it be from volunteering at local events to bequeathing their knowledge to the next generation, they have been a source of wisdom and compassion.

That is why, throughout the years, I have highlighted the Ontario seniors community grant (SCG) program, which is dedicated solely to supporting seniors. The grant provides funding to groups or individuals representing both incorporated and unincorporated not-for-profit community seniors groups for projects that encourage greater social inclusion, volunteerism, and community engagement for seniors across our province.

This year, the program has been expanded and now organizations have the opportunity to apply for up to $100,000 in funding. This new stream of funding is geared toward incorporated organizations who wish to secure funding for larger-scale projects that would benefit seniors across Ontario.

Funding for this new stream will be available in addition to the existing grant streams, which can support projects with budgets ranging from $1,000 to $12,000.

By working at the community level, this program helps to ensure that seniors within Brant are staying active and connected. Over the last four years, the more than 1,000 projects already funded have focused on a diverse range of things such as volunteerism, social inclusion, and mental well-being, all with the aim of creating inclusive communities for seniors across the province.

The SCG is Ontario’s first grant program dedicated solely to supporting seniors and there are multiple funding streams. The first is for programs between $1,000 and $3,000. The second is for programs from $3,000 to $12,000. The new third funding stream is for projects between $12,000 and $100,000.

Now in its fifth year, the program has supported more than 1,300 local projects through an investment of $7.7 million, helping approximately 435,000 seniors across the province.

The application deadline (for all streams) is Thursday, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.

More information can be found at https://www.ontario.ca/page/information-seniors-organizations#section-3.

As always, I encourage any interested party, group, or organization to participate and apply for funding in their efforts to support seniors within our riding.