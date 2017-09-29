Adventures of a Postpunk Superhero: The Go Ruck Challenge — full struggle

This past summer, I participated in the gruelling, daunting Go Ruck Challenge. I’d first heard of it online while researching obstacle course races. Go Ruck, as far as I could tell, was a physical endurance adventure. It’s marketed as a challenge, not a race, because there is no race to win.

Completing the challenge earns you a simple patch to be displayed for other ruckers to recognize.

Here’s the catch — it runs overnight, over nearly 40 kilometres, all while wearing a weighted rucksack.

“Everybody get in the lake!”

Our cadre of current military members and all-around tough guys were quick to escort us through what Go Ruck (goruck.com) calls the "welcome party". It turned out to be several hours of physical training, running into the lake, and rolling through sand. After the party, we were told to find some logs to carry. More weight and more weight, the bonfire folks on the beachfront near downtown Toronto watched in wonder as we dug out a giant log and heaved it onto our shoulders.

With brick-weighted packs donning reflective bands and headlamps with red beams cutting through the night, we shuffled along the route, guided by our team leaders and cadre alike.

Between tasks, we’d sling the heavy packs to our front to dig out and eat energy gel packs and caffeine-rich jelly beans. It carried on like this for 12 hours — and it was awesome.

Go Ruck participants half-sarcastically call the process "Good Livin'", the battle cry of the ultra-physical event series. Without a doubt, it was the most physically and mentally challenging activity I’d ever participated in.

This, among other popular events like Brantford’s very own Roughneck Mud Run, is part of a movement known as “sufferfests". Obstacle course races are the main draw, with smaller, lesser-known events like Go Ruck pulling up the rear. Participants can expect full-body engagement under stressful conditions.

As it turns out, that might be just what the doctor ordered.