Adventures of a Postpunk Superhero: The Go Ruck Challenge — full struggle

This past summer, I participated in the gruelling, daunting Go Ruck Challenge. I’d first heard of it online while researching obstacle course races. Go Ruck, as far as I could tell, was a physical endurance adventure. It’s marketed as a challenge, not a race, because there is no race to win.
Completing the challenge earns you a simple patch to be displayed for other ruckers to recognize.
Here’s the catch — it runs overnight, over nearly 40 kilometres, all while wearing a weighted rucksack.
“Everybody get in the lake!”
Our cadre of current military members and all-around tough guys were quick to escort us through what Go Ruck (goruck.com) calls the "welcome party". It turned out to be several hours of physical training, running into the lake, and rolling through sand. After the party, we were told to find some logs to carry. More weight and more weight, the bonfire folks on the beachfront near downtown Toronto watched in wonder as we dug out a giant log and heaved it onto our shoulders.
With brick-weighted packs donning reflective bands and headlamps with red beams cutting through the night, we shuffled along the route, guided by our team leaders and cadre alike.
Between tasks, we’d sling the heavy packs to our front to dig out and eat energy gel packs and caffeine-rich jelly beans. It carried on like this for 12 hours — and it was awesome.
Go Ruck participants half-sarcastically call the process "Good Livin'", the battle cry of the ultra-physical event series. Without a doubt, it was the most physically and mentally challenging activity I’d ever participated in.
This, among other popular events like Brantford’s very own Roughneck Mud Run, is part of a movement known as “sufferfests". Obstacle course races are the main draw, with smaller, lesser-known events like Go Ruck pulling up the rear. Participants can expect full-body engagement under stressful conditions.
As it turns out, that might be just what the doctor ordered.
A wide range of experts argue that the sudden, dramatic rise of Tough Mudder and its cousins are part of a shift related to the inherent connections we crave to our bodies, our environment, and each other. Sebastian Junger, author of Tribe, makes the argument that the way we’re living now, through screens and the digital realm, is far removed from the animal and interpersonal world of our recent ancestors. Further, he figures one of the primary reasons we’re so detached is a simple problem; we lack opportunities to struggle.
In a society where “work" can be described through busy typing on a keyboard for hours on end and every food imaginable is always available, it’s easy to measure how much hardship has been thankfully removed from our lives through the convenience of technology. We might do well to examine how the lack of danger in our lives removes us from each other.
It’s not to say that hard work isn’t being done, but that these events — Spartan Race and the like — are a welcome release for those people who crave the chance to vent some of their primal energy through physical effort. “Sufferfests" give us the chance to reconnect with struggle in an atmosphere where helping the person beside you has an immediate, positive effect.
Study after study links social media to anxiety and depression. Blue light before bed makes you sleep less. The “neighbourhood" has changed. We’re insulated from adversity. Maybe these brutal events are a place we need where you can tap into a part of your being that too often, I’d argue, we banish from ourselves in the name of civility.
Bill Dungey is a media maker, infoholic, and professional nerd. Grab his latest work from postpunksuperhero.com.
