JESSE'S PLAYBOOK: Pat and Buck’s 'dimwitisms'

OK, let's just drop it: The Toronto Blue Jays kind of sucked this year. Or, at least, they couldn't not suck consistently.

So, rather than discuss baseball, let's have some fun.

Pat Tabler and Buck Martinez are the announcers for Toronto Blue Jays games on Rogers Sportsnet. Although Pat and Buck grow endearing over time, there is zero doubt to anyone that they say a lot of stupid things. A lot of really, really stupid things.

I know they’re live and on the spot, but this is their job. They have said so many stupid things that over the past seasons I have begun a collection of some of my favourites. A PVR comes in handy for ensuring just what they did say, because sometimes you say to the person you’re watching with: "Wait. What did he just say?"

The typical headshake is when they tell us what the players are talking about. They could be talking about dinner, the weather, the night before, or anything, yet Pat and Buck adamantly act like they know exactly what they're saying. For example, Buck: “Jose is telling Edwin about how back in the Dominican Republic he used to play baseball in the dirt.” Hmmm ... I highly doubt he was saying that.

Here is the list of what I call “dimwitisms" from our beloved Blue Jays announcers:

* Buck: “The Blue Jays got four new players and let me tell you, they're all baseball players.” — Shocker.

* Buck: “You can hear the lightning outside.” — Nope. I don't think that's how it works.

* Pat: "His eyes are telling him if it's a strike or not.” — Well that's good because his smell isn't doing anything for pitch recognition.

* Pat: "He's two-for-two tonight. And he could easily be three-for-three if not for a bullet to third the first time he was up.” — Uh, not sure this adds up.